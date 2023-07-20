Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 43 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $9,092,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 106.6% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $23,150,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 169,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.51.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

