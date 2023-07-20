Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

NYSE MRO opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

