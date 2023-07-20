Marshall Witt Sells 602 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

