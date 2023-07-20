McAdam LLC Purchases 17,890 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,804.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 181,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.