Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.01

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.01 and traded as low as $167.50. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $171.27, with a volume of 660 shares changing hands.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.16.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

