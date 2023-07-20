MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $165,932,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after acquiring an additional 349,549 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $50.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

