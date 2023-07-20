MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $34,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

