Michael J. Anderson Sells 1,144 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $54,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andersons Trading Down 0.4 %

Andersons stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Further Reading

