Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,113 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.51.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

