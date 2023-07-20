Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $355.08 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.51.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

