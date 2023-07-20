Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.51.

Shares of MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

