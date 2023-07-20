Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

