Morgan Stanley Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $81.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

