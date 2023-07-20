Mukul Kumar Sells 5,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $62,191.60.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $986.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Holdings Co grew its holdings in PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

