New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.75. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 964,951 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

New Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.52.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Free Report ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$272.62 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.0927419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

