News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of News by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of News by 56.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 63.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

