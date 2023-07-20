NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,213,000 after acquiring an additional 189,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 172,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -524.98%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.