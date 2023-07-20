Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 12.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nordson by 266.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nordson by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 58,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $247.82 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.90.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

