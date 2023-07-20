NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.00 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

