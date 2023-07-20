Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,244 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

