Oak Thistle LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $410.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

