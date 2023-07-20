Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

OXY opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

