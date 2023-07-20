Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.89.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

