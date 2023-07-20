Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate Sells 9,972 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ISSC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

