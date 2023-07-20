OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.97 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

