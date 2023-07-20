Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $43,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $90,339,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $59,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

