Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

PLTR opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.85, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.