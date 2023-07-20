Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.