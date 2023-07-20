Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,172 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 324.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

