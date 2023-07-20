Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 336 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

