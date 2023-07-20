Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BALL. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.