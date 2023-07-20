Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 799 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after buying an additional 563,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WRK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.