Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $237.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.