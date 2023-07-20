Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,028 Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

FLGB opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

