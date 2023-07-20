Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,970,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 233,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $9,820,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

