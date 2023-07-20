Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PG&E by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.