Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.