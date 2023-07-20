Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,939,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HST opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

