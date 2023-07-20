Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.