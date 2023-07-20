Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,742 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 774.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,361,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 224.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

