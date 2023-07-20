Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,585 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 452.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $350,235,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,495,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

