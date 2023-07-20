Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 905.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 390,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $27.63 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

