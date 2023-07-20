Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,240 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TY. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tri-Continental by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tri-Continental by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tri-Continental by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Tri-Continental stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Tri-Continental

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

