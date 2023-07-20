Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Get iShares International Developed Property ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Property ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WPS opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares International Developed Property ETF

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.