Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 69,767 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 569.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 938.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $93.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

