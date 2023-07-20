Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

