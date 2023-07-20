Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

