Parallel Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Trading Down 3.8 %

QNST opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $501.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.99.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Pauldine bought 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

