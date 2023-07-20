Parallel Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $992.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.