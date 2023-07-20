Parallel Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 220.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $71.66 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

